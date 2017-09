Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fashion B Air SA :

* Raises 1.94 million euros ($2.05 million) through capital increase

* At the end of the subscription period, 6,907,096 new shares were requested, or 142.65 percent of total amount of capital increase Source text: bit.ly/1MSS7V4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)