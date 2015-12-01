FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zurich Insurance to focus on external candidates for CEO
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance to focus on external candidates for CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group

* Chairman says planning to stand for re-election at next agm, no intention to step down next year

* Chairman says looking for entrepreneurial leader with deep knowledge of insurance industry and ceo experience

* Chairman says has high hopes will be able to finalise process of finding new ceo in relatively short space of time

* Chairman says no intention to change dividend policy

* Chairman says have decided to focus on external candidates for ceo

* Chairman says will make sure zurich can participate in any consolidation in the industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.