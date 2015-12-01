BRIEF-Zurich Insurance to focus on external candidates for CEO

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group
* Chairman says planning to stand for re-election at next agm, no intention to step down next year
* Chairman says looking for entrepreneurial leader with deep knowledge of insurance industry and ceo experience
* Chairman says has high hopes will be able to finalise process of finding new ceo in relatively short space of time
* Chairman says no intention to change dividend policy
* Chairman says have decided to focus on external candidates for ceo
* Chairman says will make sure zurich can participate in any consolidation in the industry