Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB :

* Delivers internet to 1,600 tenants at Rikshem in Luleå

* Agreement runs for five years with an estimated order value of over 3 million Swedish crowns ($345,197)

Source text: bit.ly/1IyEc2B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6907 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)