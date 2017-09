Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tryg :

* Says new management structure replaces current group executive management

* Says affected group executive vice presidents will continue, either as directors of one of new established business areas or will have other jobs within organisation

Says Trond Bøe Svestad, Group Executive Vice President of commercial, has chosen to leave Tryg in connection with organisational change