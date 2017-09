Dec 1 (Reuters) - DistIT AB :

* Says its subsidiary, Aurora Group Danmark A/S, has entered into long-term partnership agreement with Duracell Nordic AB

* Aurora Group will now manage the majority of the Duracell business in the Nordic region with focus on Nordic e-commerce, Nordic B2B trade and Danish grocery and convenience stores

