Dec 1 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Says property Vivsta 3:39, totalling 2,386 sq.m., in Timrå has been sold

* Sale price amounts to 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.38 million)

* Buyers are CBH Förvaltning AB

* Change of possession is on Dec. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6734 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)