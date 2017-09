Dec 1 (Reuters) - IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :

* To acquire from Dec. 2 to the end of March 1, 2016 up to 38,460 of its shares

* Absolute maximum price set at 5.20 euros ($5.5) per share

