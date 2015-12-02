FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Looser sells Single Group
#Switzerland Market Report
December 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Looser sells Single Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Contract signed for sale of Single Group

* Newly founded Single Holding GmbH is new owner

* Majority owner of Single Holding GmbH is Swiss Industrial Holding AG

* Majority shareholder of Swiss Industrial Holding AG, in turn, is Tim Talaat, the former CEO of Looser Holding AG

* Current management of the Single Group similarly holds shares in Swiss Industrial Holding AG

* Deal constitutes a classic management buyout

* Is expecting a direct cash inflow of around 19 million euros ($20.16 million) from transaction

* Will continue to have a shareholding in Single Group, with about 10 percent of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

