(Corrects headline to read ‘exceeds’)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings announce 3.33 pct shareholding in Ablynx

* JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings notified that they have exceeded the 3 pct threshold and now hold 1,813,725 Ablynx shares

