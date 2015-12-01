FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heineken successfully prices EUR 460 mln of notes
December 1, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heineken successfully prices EUR 460 mln of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* Successfully placed 9-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 pct for a principal amount of 460 million euros ($488.4 million)

* Amount was increased from initial announcement of 400 million euros, bringing total debt maturing in 2024 close to 1 billion euros

* Notes will be issued under company’s euro medium term note programme and will be listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange

* The proceeds from the note issuance will be used for general corporate purposes

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

