BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding launches placement of up to 500,000 new shares
December 1, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding launches placement of up to 500,000 new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Launches placement of up to 500,000 new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure

* Plans to place up to 500,000 new shares from its authorized capital, representing 8.8 pct of company’s currently outstanding shares

* Has also granted bookrunners an option to place up to 100,000 additional shares, increasing potential offer size to up to 600,000 shares

* Price of placed shares will be determined after close of bookbuilding period which is expected to end on Dec. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
