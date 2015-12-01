FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Launch of Valeo share placement
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 1, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Launch of Valeo share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - * BNP Paribas launches the disposal of approximately 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing 1.7 percent of valeo share capital.

* The sale is as part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with BpiFrance Participations in connection with an equivalent number of shares representing the total remaining shareholding interest of Bpifrance Participations in the share capital of Valeo.

* The disposal is made by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors.

* The placement is led by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as bookrunner, acting on behalf of BNP Paribas.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
