#Switzerland Market Report
December 2, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding to acquire Inflight Service Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Establishes leading Buy on Board position with acquisition of Inflight Service Group

* To acquire Inflight Service Group (“IFS”) for 130 million Swiss francs ($126.6 million), 6.5 times valuation to ebitda post synergies

* Transaction will increase annual revenue by more than 240 million francs and EBITDA by 13.4 million francs

* IFS transaction with closing expected in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0269 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

