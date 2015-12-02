BRIEF-PSG Group to raise 1.5 bln rand via bookbuilding process

Dec 2 (Reuters) - PSG Group Ltd

* Launch of placing offering

* Placing constituting approximately 3 pct of its issued share capital, to raise approximately r1.5 billion

* Net proceeds from issue of placing shares will be used to facilitate growth in PSG Group’s existing investments and to fund additional investment opportunities

* Has already received soft commitments for r700 million.

* Bookbuilding process to be carried out by PSG Capital Proprietary Limited and Merrill Lynch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: