BRIEF-Unibep signs two construction contracts within two investments near Oslo

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Unibep SA

* Signs two contracts for construction of modular buildings within two investments near Oslo, Norway

* Value of first contract is 26.4 million Norwegian crowns (around 12.3 million zlotys) and of second contract is 55.0 million crowns (around 25.5 million zlotys)

* First contract was signed with Selvaag Bolig Ormerud AS for construction of three modular buildings in Kolbotn

* Second contract was signed with Selvaag Bolig Stasjonsby I AS for construction of four modular buildings in Lørenskog