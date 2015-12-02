FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibep signs two construction contracts within two investments near Oslo
December 2, 2015

BRIEF-Unibep signs two construction contracts within two investments near Oslo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Unibep SA

* Signs two contracts for construction of modular buildings within two investments near Oslo, Norway

* Value of first contract is 26.4 million Norwegian crowns (around 12.3 million zlotys) and of second contract is 55.0 million crowns (around 25.5 million zlotys)

* First contract was signed with Selvaag Bolig Ormerud AS for construction of three modular buildings in Kolbotn

* Second contract was signed with Selvaag Bolig Stasjonsby I AS for construction of four modular buildings in Lørenskog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
