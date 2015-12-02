BRIEF-Blirt's shareholders approve conditional capital increase

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Blirt SA :

* Its shareholders approve conditional capital increase of no more than 104,640 zlotys ($25,980) via issuance of series A warrants entitling for series K shares on 1:1 ratio

* The company will issue a maximum of 1,046,405 series A warrants entitling to acquire a maximum of 1,046,405 series K shares of nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share

* Warrants will be offered in a private placement

* Warrants will be exercised into series K shares at a price of 2.03 zlotys per share

* Warrants exercise period is set for up to Aug. 31, 2019

($1 = 4.0279 zlotys)