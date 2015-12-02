FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BNP Paribas announces sale of Valeo shares for 189 mln eur
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BNP Paribas announces sale of Valeo shares for 189 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas :

* Announces the disposal of approximately 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing c.1.7% of Valeo share capital, for an amount of circa 189 million euros.

* This disposal is made as part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with Bpifrance Participations in connection with an equivalent number of shares representing the total remaining shareholding interest of Bpifrance Participations in the share capital of the company. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

