BRIEF-BNP Paribas announces sale of Valeo shares for 189 mln eur

Dec 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas :

* Announces the disposal of approximately 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing c.1.7% of Valeo share capital, for an amount of circa 189 million euros.

* This disposal is made as part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with Bpifrance Participations in connection with an equivalent number of shares representing the total remaining shareholding interest of Bpifrance Participations in the share capital of the company.