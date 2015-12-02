FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Schibsted and MittMedia call of merger of Swedish newspaper business
#Corrections News
December 2, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Schibsted and MittMedia call of merger of Swedish newspaper business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct misspelling in headline)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa :

* Says Schibsted and MittMedia have held constructive talks, but the parties have concluded that the preconditions for a transaction are not in place at the current point in time

* The letter of intent will hence expire this week

* Today’s announcement comes with reference to the release date 12 May 2015 regarding letter of intent to form a new media group for subscription newspapers in Sweden including Svenska Dagbladet and MittMedia

* Says Schibsted still believes that collaboration between the subscription newspapers would be beneficial, and will continue to be open minded for structural solutions in the market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
