BRIEF-CVC Capital says to invest in RAC with GIC as the Carlyle Group exits
December 2, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CVC Capital says to invest in RAC with GIC as the Carlyle Group exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners :

* CVC Capital Partners says forms partnership with GIC to invest in the RAC as the Carlyle Group exits

* CVC Capital Partners says transaction is expected to close in early 2016.

* CVC, along with co-shareholder GIC, intends to continue the extensive investment that has been made in the RAC’s technology, data and telematics platform

* Legal advice was provided to GIC by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, to Carlyle by Linklaters and to CVC by Clifford Chance Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

