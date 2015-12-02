FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PTWP says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses last HKO complaint against City Of Katowice
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
December 2, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PTWP says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses last HKO complaint against City Of Katowice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP) :

* Says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses the third and last one HKO Sp. z o.o. (HKO) complaint against City of Katowice on concession for International Congress Center and Indoor Sports and Entertainment Venue Spodek in Katowice

* Thus, the City of Katowice can sign concession agreement with PTWP unit, PTWP Event Center Sp. z o.o., which offer was chosen by the City of Katowice

* Supreme Administrative Court dismissed first and second HKO complaints on Oct. 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.