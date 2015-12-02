BRIEF-PTWP says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses last HKO complaint against City Of Katowice

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP) :

* Says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses the third and last one HKO Sp. z o.o. (HKO) complaint against City of Katowice on concession for International Congress Center and Indoor Sports and Entertainment Venue Spodek in Katowice

* Thus, the City of Katowice can sign concession agreement with PTWP unit, PTWP Event Center Sp. z o.o., which offer was chosen by the City of Katowice

* Supreme Administrative Court dismissed first and second HKO complaints on Oct. 22