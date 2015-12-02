BRIEF-Vodafone extends partnership with Swisscom for four years

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Vodafone and swisscom have agreed to extend their strategic partner market agreement by a further four years

* Swisscom’s customers will continue to benefit from vodafone’s mobile, voice and data products and unrivalled global reach

* Vodafone and swisscom extend strategic partnership agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)