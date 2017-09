Dec 2 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor :

* Signs advertisement rights agreement with Coca-Cola Mesrubat Pazarlama at seasonal 900,000 lira ($312,283.14) plus VAT for 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons

* Coca-Cola Mesrubat Pazarlama becomes official beverage sponsor of the club for 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons

