Dec 2 (Reuters) - MedCap publ AB :

* It’s Quickels unit acquires Cardiolex

* Purchase price amounts to 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.38 million), divided into 10 million crowns in cash and 2 million crowns in newly issued Quickels shares

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7087 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)