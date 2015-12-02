FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ab-Biotics gets loans for 4 projects for about 2.2 mln euros in total
December 2, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ab-Biotics gets loans for 4 projects for about 2.2 mln euros in total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA :

* Receives loans for about 2.2 million euros ($2.33 million) in total for its four projects from the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness

* The projects include prevention of side effects induced by antipsychotics, treatment of celiac disease, development of anticaries probiotic and development of nutritional therapies for treatment of ulcerative colitis

* Loans to be received between 2015 and 2018 with interest rate of 0.329 percent, three-year grace period and repayment period of seven years Source text: bit.ly/1SwOF46

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

