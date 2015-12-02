FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IGD signs preliminary agreement for acquisition of Punta di Ferro
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IGD signs preliminary agreement for acquisition of Punta di Ferro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata Spa :

* Signs preliminary agreement with Unipolsai Assicurazioni SpA concerning acquisition of entire capital of Punta di Ferro Srl for about 127.9 million euros ($135.36 million)

* To launch offer of up to 76 million new shares reserved to qualified investors to be carried out through accelerated bookbuilding in order to finance the transaction

* The closing od the operation is expected on Dec. 16

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.