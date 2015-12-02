FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanlam's normalised HEPS for first 10 months rises 12 pct
December 2, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam's normalised HEPS for first 10 months rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* Operational update - december 2015

* New business volumes of r175 billion, up 17 pct on first 10 months of 2014 financial year

* Economic conditions in markets where group operates remained challenging, with commodity-based economies experiencing pressure on domestic economic growth as well as currency volatility

* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2015

* Remain confident that group’s strategy is appropriate to deliver on our longer term growth targets.

* Achieved an overall solid performance for 10 months ended 31 october 2015

* Overall net fund inflows of r11.5 billion were down from r27,5 billion achieved in comparable 10-month period in 2014,

* Normalised headline earnings per share up by 12 pct compared to first 10 months of 2014 financial year.

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 16 pct compared to first 10 months of 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
