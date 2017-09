Dec 2 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA :

* Signs letter of intent with company producing carriages for cooperation on production of steel, carpenter and laminate products

* Turnover from cooperation with company producing carriages to be at 15 million zlotys ($3.7 million) per year

($1 = 4.0345 zlotys)