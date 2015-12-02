BRIEF-Lewis Group says not impacted by new industry regulations

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd :

* Industry regulations and changes to insurance products

* About 12 pct of total insurance revenue of Lewis Group is generated by operations outside of South Africa and is therefore not impacted by new regulations

* Regulations are expected to apply only to new credit contracts.

* Group will, if necessary, also adjust its merchandise pricing to support business model

* Group currently charges an interest rate of 23 pct and new regulations are therefore not expected to have a negative impact on revenue

* Full impact of regulations on group’s earnings will therefore be on a phased basis and take about three to four financial years to have a full impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)