BRIEF-Lewis Group says not impacted by new industry regulations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 2, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lewis Group says not impacted by new industry regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd :

* Industry regulations and changes to insurance products

* About 12 pct of total insurance revenue of Lewis Group is generated by operations outside of South Africa and is therefore not impacted by new regulations

* Regulations are expected to apply only to new credit contracts.

* Group will, if necessary, also adjust its merchandise pricing to support business model

* Group currently charges an interest rate of 23 pct and new regulations are therefore not expected to have a negative impact on revenue

* Full impact of regulations on group’s earnings will therefore be on a phased basis and take about three to four financial years to have a full impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
