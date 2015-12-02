FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-British Land says receives tenders for about 110 mln stg of bonds
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British Land says receives tenders for about 110 mln stg of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* British Land announces results of liability management transaction

* Received tenders of about 110 million stg at benchmark Gilt +95 bps, confirms its intention to purchase all such bonds validly tendered

* Purchase will be funded by existing committed facilities

* Underlying earnings benefit will be around 5 million stg p.a. to 2020, and our weighted average interest rate will reduce by c.10 bps

* ‘Liability management transaction is part of our ongoing financing activity, amounting to some 900 million stg so far this financial year’ -CFO

* Seen good demand on tender with total acceptances of 110 million stg, representing take-up of 65 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.