FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nokia shareholders approve Alcatel-Lucent acquisition
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia shareholders approve Alcatel-Lucent acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj

* Nokia shareholders approve all resolutions at extraordinary general meeting

* shareholders in Nokia Corporation today overwhelmingly expressed their support for the proposed acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent by adopting all resolutions set forth in an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) concerning an authorization to issue shares and changes to the Articles of Association and composition of the Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.