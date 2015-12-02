BRIEF-Txcell re-acquires full rights to its lead product Ovasave

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Txcell SA :

* Txcell re-acquires full rights to its lead product ovasave

* Announces it has agreed with Trizell Holding SA (Trizell) to terminate collaboration, option, development and license agreement concerning Txcell`s lead product Ovasave

* Now proposes to amend Cats29 phase IIb trial for Ovasave, currently underway in refractory crohn`s disease patients

* Primary endpoint of trial (1.106 dose versus placebo) is intended to be maintained

* Following amendments to Cats29 trial, Txcell intends to recommence trial in Q2 2016

* Expects to complete recruitment in Cats29 at end of 2017 and announce topline data by Q4 2017 or Q1 2018

* As a result of new agreement, Trizell will be eligible to receive up to 15 million euros in payments from Txcell, including 2 million euros upfront