BRIEF-Allied Electronics says sells equity interest in Aberdare to Hengtong

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* jse: aen - ael - disposal of equity interest in aberdare group to hengtong

* Deal for aberdare international to dispose of 100 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Europe to Hengtong

* Powertech entered into binding heads of agreement with hengtong to dispose of 75 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Cables

* Purchase consideration payable by Hengtong will be based on an equity value of R1 billion in respect of Aberdare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: