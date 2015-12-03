BRIEF-Allied Electronics says sells equity interest in Aberdare to Hengtong

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* jse: aen - ael - disposal of equity interest in aberdare group to hengtong
* Deal for aberdare international to dispose of 100 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Europe to Hengtong
* Powertech entered into binding heads of agreement with hengtong to dispose of 75 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Cables
* Purchase consideration payable by Hengtong will be based on an equity value of R1 billion in respect of Aberdare