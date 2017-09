Dec 3 (Reuters) - Camurus AB :

* Final price in Camurus’s IPO set at 57 Swedish crowns per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences Dec. 3

* Final price indicates market capitalization of Camurus of 2.13 billion Swedish crowns ($244.93 million)

* Offering comprises in total 11,142,554 shares in Camurus, corresponding to 30 percent of total number of shares in company

($1 = 8.6963 Swedish crowns)