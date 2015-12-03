FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG names Maria Redin permanent CFO
December 3, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG names Maria Redin permanent CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* Viaplay’s subscription video on demand started streams more than doubled in Q3 2015

* Arnd Benninghoff has headed up the Group’s digital ventures since joining MTG in November 2014 from his role as CDO of ProsiebenSat1, and will now become an MTG Executive Vice President as well as CEO of MTGx Ventures

* Maria Redin’s role as acting CFO is now made permanent with immediate effect

* As a result of all of these changes, Rikard Steiber, MTG EVP and Chief Digital Officer, is leaving MTG. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

