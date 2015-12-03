FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Super Group says raised 360 mln rand via bookbuild
December 3, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Super Group says raised 360 mln rand via bookbuild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Super Group Ltd :

* Has raised an amount of 360 million rand through placement of 10 million Super Group ordinary shares

* Price represents a 6.6 pct discount to closing price on 2 December 2015 and a 4.8 pct premium to 30-day volume weighted average price to same date

* Book was significantly oversubscribed at this level.

* Placinf at a price of 36.00 rand per share

* Investec Bank Limited acted as bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
