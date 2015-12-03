FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB InBev says exploring sale of part of SABMiller's European business
December 3, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB InBev says exploring sale of part of SABMiller's European business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :

* Update on SABMiller’s european business

* Anheuser-Busch InBev exploring sale of part of SABMiller’s European business

* AB InBev will contact potential purchasers in coming weeks to assess their interest in Peroni and Grolsch brand families

* Like previously announced disposal of Miller business to Molson Coors, these steps reflect AB InBev’s pro-active approach to addressing potential regulatory concerns

* Any sale may include one or more of these brands or businesses and would be conditional upon closing of acquisition of SABMiller by AB InBev Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

