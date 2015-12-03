FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oriflame reorganizes, takes 6.5 mln euro one-off charge
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oriflame reorganizes, takes 6.5 mln euro one-off charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding

* Says in order to capture efficiencies and drive sales in an omni-channel offering, oriflame is forming a new organisation

* A global Commercial Division is formed, A decentralised Regional Organisation is established and Global Manufacturing is separated from the previous Global Operations Division in order to further drive global optimisation, efficiencies, and increased volumes

* Says foresee one-off restructuring charges amounting to approximately 6.5 MEUR for creation of new organisation

* Says all organisational changes are valid with full effect as of january 1, 2016.

* Says this is expected to result in annual savings of approximately 4 MEUR from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.