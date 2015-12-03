FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips to provide street lighting for UPNEDA and MANIREDA
December 3, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Philips to provide street lighting for UPNEDA and MANIREDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Wins two major separate LED solar street lighting contracts for UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency) and MANIREDA (Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency)

* Says the two projects will provide more than 76,000 solar LED street lights across 800 villages in UP and across the main areas of the state capital as well as small towns and villages of Manipur

Source text: philips.to/1QgAf97 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

