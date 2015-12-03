FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eolus to build new wind farm to supply Googles Finnish data center
December 3, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eolus to build new wind farm to supply Googles Finnish data center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Eolus Vind publ AB :

* Eolus to build new wind farm that will supply Googles Finnish data center with renewable electricity

* Google will purchase all of clean, renewable electricity generated by new 76 MW wind farm at Jenåsen in Sweden, which is scheduled to enter into operation in early 2018

* Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to last over 10-year period

* Eolus will be able to start construction of wind farm in 2016 and that Eolus can offer investors interesting investment opportunity

* This is second PPA for wind energy between Eolus and Google

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

