Dec 3 - Eolus Vind publ AB :

* Eolus to build new wind farm that will supply Googles Finnish data center with renewable electricity

* Google will purchase all of clean, renewable electricity generated by new 76 MW wind farm at Jenåsen in Sweden, which is scheduled to enter into operation in early 2018

* Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to last over 10-year period

* Eolus will be able to start construction of wind farm in 2016 and that Eolus can offer investors interesting investment opportunity

* This is second PPA for wind energy between Eolus and Google

