Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Has signed a distribution agreement with Lucigen Corp. for commercialization of Sygnis’ proprietary product portfolio in USA

* Has granted Lucigen non-exclusive rights to promote, market, and sell all existing and future sygnis product lines in U.S.

* Lucigen will focus on clinical oncology research market where no-bias single cell amplification is of critical importance for NGS applications