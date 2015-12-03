FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN Group says Nigeria unit's CEO Michael Ikpoki resigns
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 3, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Group says Nigeria unit's CEO Michael Ikpoki resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - MTN Group: new operating structure and senior management changes

* Effective Dec. 1 2015 Jyoti Desai assumed new position of group chief operating officer

* Appointed VP for WECA is Karl Toriola, with Ismail Jaroudi vp for mena

* MTN Nigeria’s ceo Michael Ikpoki and head of regulatory and corporate affairs Akinwale Goodluck resigned with immediate effect

* Resolved to re-implement its previous reporting structure

* Desai’s replacement as group chief technology and information officer will be announced soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
