BRIEF-MTN Group says Nigeria unit's CEO Michael Ikpoki resigns

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd
* JSE: MTN - MTN Group: new operating structure and senior management changes
* Effective Dec. 1 2015 Jyoti Desai assumed new position of group chief operating officer
* Appointed VP for WECA is Karl Toriola, with Ismail Jaroudi vp for mena
* MTN Nigeria’s ceo Michael Ikpoki and head of regulatory and corporate affairs Akinwale Goodluck resigned with immediate effect
* Resolved to re-implement its previous reporting structure
* Desai's replacement as group chief technology and information officer will be announced soon