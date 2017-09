Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pandora :

* Says to elevate partnership with Jared in US

* Says starting in 2016, signet will begin process of installing enhanced Pandora boutiques in some 200 Jared stores

* Says Jared will upgrade about 200 Jared stores carrying Pandora jewellery to include shop-in-shops. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)