BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding announces details of rights offering

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Announces details of rights offering

* Set offer price at 11.28 Swiss francs ($11.1) per share

* Subscription rights must be exercised between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14

* Listing and first trading day of new registered shares on Six Swiss Exchange is expected to occur on Dec. 16

* Equity of the Company, before deducting transaction fees, will be increased by 133.8 million: increase will come from gross cash proceeds of 49.6 million francs and conversion of a loan from major shareholder of 84.2 million francs into equity ($1 = 1.0205 Swiss francs)