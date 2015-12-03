FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding announces details of rights offering
December 3, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding announces details of rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Announces details of rights offering

* Set offer price at 11.28 Swiss francs ($11.1) per share

* Subscription rights must be exercised between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14

* Listing and first trading day of new registered shares on Six Swiss Exchange is expected to occur on Dec. 16

* Equity of the Company, before deducting transaction fees, will be increased by 133.8 million: increase will come from gross cash proceeds of 49.6 million francs and conversion of a loan from major shareholder of 84.2 million francs into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0205 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

