BRIEF-Solvac launches 452 mln euro capital increase to finance Solvay's Cytec acquisition
December 3, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solvac launches 452 mln euro capital increase to finance Solvay's Cytec acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Solvac SA :

* Launches a capital increase for a maximum of 451,929,248 euros ($478.5 million)

* Purpose is to provide Solvac with financial means that will enable it to subscribe to capital increase launched today by Solvay for an amount of 1.5 billion euros to finance, in part, the Cytec acquisition

* Solvac shall thus maintain its 30.20 pct interest in Solvay

* Issue price: 74 euros per new share

* Ratio: 2 new shares for 5 rights

* Subscription period with rights: from Dec. 4-15, 2015 inclusive

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

