December 3, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Solvay launches 1.5 bln euro rights issue to finance Cytec acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read “launches”)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Solvay SA :

* Launches a 1.5 billion euro ($1.59 billion) rights issue in the context of the intended Cytec acquisition

* Rights issue is to complete financing of intended acquisition of U.S.-based Cytec

* Rights issue entails an offering of 21,175,283 new shares at a subscription price of 70.83 euros per new share

* Ratio is 1 new share for 4 rights

* Rights subscription period to last from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, 4.00 PM CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

