BRIEF-AG Barr says on track to meet full year expectations
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
December 3, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AG Barr says on track to meet full year expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* Year to date revenue from ongoing business*, as at 28 november, declined by 0.2%

* Revenue from ongoing business* for 18 weeks to 28 november 2015 increased by 3.9%

* As anticipated, our revenue performance in q3 has gained momentum as we put specific challenges of first half behind us

* Margins remain in line with our expectations, underpinned by ongoing tight cost control activity.

* We anticipate marketplace will remain highly competitive

* Company remains on track to meet board’s expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
