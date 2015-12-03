FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSG Group says placing shares priced at R245 per share
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSG Group says placing shares priced at R245 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Psg Group Ltd :

* Results of placing offering

* Placing price represents a discount of 7.9 pct to 30-day volume weighted average traded price of PSG Group ordinary shares for 30-trading day period ended 2 December 2015

* Pleased to announce that it has successfully priced and closed bookbuild

* Received bids for a total value of about 3.9 billion rand and has decided to accept bids to value of 2.2 billion rand, at a placing price of 245 rand per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
