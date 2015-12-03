BRIEF-Atlantic leaf Properties provides update in respect of interim dividend

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :

* Update in respect of interim dividend for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Shareholders on South African share register to receive cash dividend in ZAR, at exchange rate of GBP 1.00: ZAR 21.7474

* Accordingly, cash dividend of 3.00 GBP pence per share will be equal to 65.24220 ZAR cents per share

* Shareholders who elect to receive share distribution instead of cash dividend entitled to 2.778 new co’s shares for every 100 shares

* Salient dates and times announced on Friday, 27 November 2015 remain unchanged