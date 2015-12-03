FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA to require insurance firms to publish details of last year's premium
December 3, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA to require insurance firms to publish details of last year's premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :

* FCA to require insurance firms to publish details of last year’s premium

* Published proposals to require general insurance providers to publish details of last year’s premium on renewal notices

* Has found evidence of low levels of consumer engagement, switching, and a lack of competition when some types of insurance policies are renewed

* Proposals aim to address concerns that some consumers pay higher prices if they stay with same insurer, particularly for a long period of time

* FCA is seeking feedback on its proposals by 4 March 2016

