BRIEF-InternetQ says refutes assertions made in a certain blog post

Dec 3 (Reuters) - InternetQ Plc :
* Statement regarding share price movement
* Does not normally comment on such matters
* Will review allegations however given factual inaccuracies in blog post co has taken decision to strongly refute assertions made and conclusions drawn
* Confirms there has been no material change to operational and financial performance or outlook for business as set out in Q3 trading update
* Trading remains in line with management expectations